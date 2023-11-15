Whitby Wardrobe has put out a Christmas appeal, to get gifts for families in the area who are struggling to buy presents for their children as the Cost of Living crisis continues.

Samantha Murphy, who volunteers for the non-profit-making group based at Whitby Pavilion, said: “We have families who need help.

"We are taking donations of sweets and selection boxes, colouring books, pencils, crayons, pyjamas, hats, scarves and gloves.

"We have already been donated toys from national charity Hope UK, but still need to fulfil the wishes of the families who are seeking our help.

Whitby Wardrobe organisers have put out a Christmas appeal.

"We would appreciate gifts for older teens, and maybe alcohol for the adults.

She added that any surplus gifts left over can be distributed to other families, who can get in touch with Whitby Wardrobe.