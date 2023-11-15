Whitby Wardrobe puts out appeal for to help families this Christmas
Samantha Murphy, who volunteers for the non-profit-making group based at Whitby Pavilion, said: “We have families who need help.
"We are taking donations of sweets and selection boxes, colouring books, pencils, crayons, pyjamas, hats, scarves and gloves.
"We have already been donated toys from national charity Hope UK, but still need to fulfil the wishes of the families who are seeking our help.
"We would appreciate gifts for older teens, and maybe alcohol for the adults.
She added that any surplus gifts left over can be distributed to other families, who can get in touch with Whitby Wardrobe.
Whitby Wardrobe recently celebrated its first anniversary of helping to clothe people in the crisis.
The next one is on at Whitby Pavilion on November 23, 10am to noon.