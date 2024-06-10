Whitby Youth Hostel to open gardens to the public - here's when you can look around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beautiful gardens at Whitby Youth Hostel will be open to visitors to look around on Saturday June 22.

The gardens are maintained by a dedicated team of volunteers, and include a herb garden, fruit bushes and trees, bee and butterfly friendly areas, a wildflower bank and formal flower beds.

There is also a friendly dragon!

Live music will be provided by Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby Music Centre String Ensemble, and Hawsker Village Band, and will start at 1.30pm.

Whitby Youth Hostel gardens - complete with dragon and abbey view!

Refreshments will be available from the youth hostel tearoom, and the garden team will be on hand with plants and produce for sale.

The event is on from 1pm to 4pm.

