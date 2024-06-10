Whitby Youth Hostel to open gardens to the public - here's when you can look around
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gardens are maintained by a dedicated team of volunteers, and include a herb garden, fruit bushes and trees, bee and butterfly friendly areas, a wildflower bank and formal flower beds.
There is also a friendly dragon!
Live music will be provided by Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby Music Centre String Ensemble, and Hawsker Village Band, and will start at 1.30pm.
Refreshments will be available from the youth hostel tearoom, and the garden team will be on hand with plants and produce for sale.
The event is on from 1pm to 4pm.
*We have a new way for people to submit their articles for publication via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.
Click here https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen for the link to Your World.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.