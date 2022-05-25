Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling Court Leet, Lol Hodgson, with the Penny Hedge. Picture: Richard Ponter, 221901d

Around 40 spectators turned out on the eve of Ascension Day to see the planting of the hedge which, according to legend, must withstand three tides.

The hedge was constructed by Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling Court Leet, Lol Hodgson and hornblower Tim Osborne, the chairman of Staintondale Hunt, followed his blasts on the horn with three cries of Out On Ye.

Mr Hodgson, who has been involved with the Penny Hedge planting for 23 years, said he was pleased with the turnout.

Lol Hodgson and Tim Osborne construct the Penny Hedge in Whitby harbour.

"It's important to keep these traditions ongoing and people have come from all over the country to see it," he said.

"Everyone could do with something a little bit light-hearted after the last couple of years."

At the end of the ceremony, Whitby Community Choir sang The Famous Penny Hedge.

The ceremony dates back to 1159 when, according to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town at Eskdale.