Whitby's Benson Stage Academy youngsters break all records in UKA dance exams

Pupils of Whitby’s Benson Stage Academy broke all previous records, gaining excellent marks in all their subjects with a total of 95 distinctions.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST- 3 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
The examiner for the weekend was Maureen Slater of Newcastle.

Full list of results

UKA dance exam results

Whitby's Benson Stage Academy students who achieved distinctions.
Whitby's Benson Stage Academy students who achieved distinctions.
​Ballet (Coronation award)

Pass: Skye Brennan, Bonnie Locker, Eliana Storr, Isla Straw. Commended: Eva Moore.

Ballet (Coronation Award)Commended: Felicity Hall, Isla Weatherill. Highly Commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Shae Peoples, Sophie Stringer.

Tap (Intro 1)

Pass: Skye Brennan, Isla Straw. Commended: Eva Moore.

Tap (Bronze medal)

Commended: Emilie Newton. Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Felicity Hall.

Tap (Gold bar medal)

Highly Commended: Vienna Dowson, Maisy Storr. Honours: Viviann Cole, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw, Chloe Stringer, Sophie Stringer.

Tap (Gold bar 2)

Honours: Isla Chisholm.

Distinction: Emily Britton, Amber Clews, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Anais Mason, Ellie Peirson, Bliss Powell, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr.

Tap (Gold Star 1)

Distinction: Katie Beeforth, Mia Clews, Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Abbey Emmerson, Josh Emmerson, Tilly-Lou Noble, Leah Tolson.

Choreography Award 1

Honours: Lily Sedman

Choreography Award 3

Honours: Leah Storr, Maisy Storr.

Distinction: Amber Clews, Mia Clews.

Coronation Award (Senior Freestyle)

Honours: Emily Britton, Jim Peirson, Bliss Powell, Romy White.

Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Trinity Dowson, Jodi Edmond, Abbey Emmerson, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Anais Mason, Tilly-Lou Noble, Ellie Peirson, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr, Leah Tolson.

Freestyle (Starter star)Pass: Joey Breckon.

Freestyle (Intro 1)

Commended: Judith Aconley.

Freestyle (Pre bronze)

Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Emilie Newton.

Freestyle (Gold bar medal)

Commended: Ivy Draper, Daisy Gavaghan, Scarlett Parkin, Trixie Weatherill.

Highly Commended: Elle Dudman, Harlow Lonsdale.

Freestyle (Gold bar 2)

Highly Commended: Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Felicity Hall. Honours: Viviann Cole, Grace Nagy, Maisy Storr. Distinction: Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw.

Freestyle (Gold star 1)Honours: Emily Britton, Romy White. Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Jim Peirson.

Freestyle (Gold star 2)Honours: Amber Clews, Trinity Dowson, Leah Storr. Distinction: Mia Clews, Anais Mason.

Street (Silver medal)

Highly Commended: Mia Dryden, Felicity Hall, Harlow Lonsdale, Sophie Stringer. Honours: Maizie Anderson, Maisy Storr.

Street (Gold bar medal)

Highly Commended: Isabella Shipton. Distinction: Viviann Cole, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw, Chloe Stringer.

Street (Gold Bar 2)

Honours: Grace Brown, Bliss Powell, Romy White. Distinction: Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson.

Street (Gold Star 2)

Distinction: Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Tilly-Lou Noble, Anais Mason, Jim Peirson, Leah Storr.Musical Theatre (Gold bar 2).Highly commended: Ivy Draper.Honours: Viviann Cole, Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw.Musical Theatre (Gold star 1).Honours: Emily Britton, Trinity Dowson, Jim Peirson.Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, EvaJones, Ellie Peirson, Romy White.REGULATED BALLET GRADES.Grade 2 BalletMerit: Harlow Lonsdale (60), Sophie Stringer (61)Grade 3 BalletPass: Vienna Dowson (56)Merit: Scarlett Moore (70), Maiya Shaw (69), Maisy Storr (64), Chloe Stringer (77),Romy White (65)Grade 5 Ballet.Merit: Jim Peirson (71)Distinction: Emily Britton (87), Isla Chisholm (90), Jodi Edmond (96), Eva Jones (89)Ellie Peirson (82), Bliss Powell (83), Lily Sedman (95), Rebecca Stephenson (91)Grade 6 Ballet.Merit: Bliss Powell (78)Distinction: Emily Britton (94), Isla Chisholm (89), Jodi Edmond (92), Eva Jones (93),Ellie Peirson (88), Lily Sedman (92), Rebecca Stephenson (81)Grade 7 Ballet.Distinction: Trinity Dowson (86), Anais Mason (91)Grade 8 Ballet.Distinction: Katie Beeforth (94), Amber Clews (91), Mia Clews (93), Tomasina Daynes-Hall(96),Poppy Little (91), Tilly-Lou Noble (95), Leah Storr (90)REGULATED JAZZ GRADES.Grade ​3 Jazz.Merit: Vienna Dowson (60), Viviann Cole (62), Harlow Lonsdale (65) Scarlett Moore (65)Maisy Storr (64) Maiya Shaw (70), Chloe Stringer (73), Sophie Stringer (68)Grade 5 Jazz.Merit: Isla Chisholm (77), Ellie Peirson (79), Bliss Powell (73), Romy White (77)Distinction: Jodi Edmond (91), Eva Jones (89), Lily Sedman (92)Grade 6 Jazz.Distinction: Amber Clews (89), Mia Clews (91), Abbey Emmerson (97) Anais Mason (93),Tilly-Lou Noble (94), Leah Tolson (95), Leah Storr (90)