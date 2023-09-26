Whitby's Benson Stage Academy youngsters break all records in UKA dance exams
The examiner for the weekend was Maureen Slater of Newcastle.
Ballet (Coronation award)
Pass: Skye Brennan, Bonnie Locker, Eliana Storr, Isla Straw. Commended: Eva Moore.
Ballet (Coronation Award)Commended: Felicity Hall, Isla Weatherill. Highly Commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Shae Peoples, Sophie Stringer.
Tap (Intro 1)
Pass: Skye Brennan, Isla Straw. Commended: Eva Moore.
Tap (Bronze medal)
Commended: Emilie Newton. Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Felicity Hall.
Tap (Gold bar medal)
Highly Commended: Vienna Dowson, Maisy Storr. Honours: Viviann Cole, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw, Chloe Stringer, Sophie Stringer.
Tap (Gold bar 2)
Honours: Isla Chisholm.
Distinction: Emily Britton, Amber Clews, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Anais Mason, Ellie Peirson, Bliss Powell, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr.
Tap (Gold Star 1)
Distinction: Katie Beeforth, Mia Clews, Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Abbey Emmerson, Josh Emmerson, Tilly-Lou Noble, Leah Tolson.
Choreography Award 1
Honours: Lily Sedman
Choreography Award 3
Honours: Leah Storr, Maisy Storr.
Distinction: Amber Clews, Mia Clews.
Coronation Award (Senior Freestyle)
Honours: Emily Britton, Jim Peirson, Bliss Powell, Romy White.
Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Trinity Dowson, Jodi Edmond, Abbey Emmerson, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Anais Mason, Tilly-Lou Noble, Ellie Peirson, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr, Leah Tolson.
Freestyle (Starter star)Pass: Joey Breckon.
Freestyle (Intro 1)
Commended: Judith Aconley.
Freestyle (Pre bronze)
Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Emilie Newton.
Freestyle (Gold bar medal)
Commended: Ivy Draper, Daisy Gavaghan, Scarlett Parkin, Trixie Weatherill.
Highly Commended: Elle Dudman, Harlow Lonsdale.
Freestyle (Gold bar 2)
Highly Commended: Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Felicity Hall. Honours: Viviann Cole, Grace Nagy, Maisy Storr. Distinction: Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw.
Freestyle (Gold star 1)Honours: Emily Britton, Romy White. Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Jim Peirson.
Freestyle (Gold star 2)Honours: Amber Clews, Trinity Dowson, Leah Storr. Distinction: Mia Clews, Anais Mason.
Street (Silver medal)
Highly Commended: Mia Dryden, Felicity Hall, Harlow Lonsdale, Sophie Stringer. Honours: Maizie Anderson, Maisy Storr.
Street (Gold bar medal)
Highly Commended: Isabella Shipton. Distinction: Viviann Cole, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw, Chloe Stringer.
Street (Gold Bar 2)
Honours: Grace Brown, Bliss Powell, Romy White. Distinction: Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson.
Street (Gold Star 2)
Distinction: Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Tilly-Lou Noble, Anais Mason, Jim Peirson, Leah Storr.Musical Theatre (Gold bar 2).Highly commended: Ivy Draper.Honours: Viviann Cole, Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Scarlett Moore, Maiya Shaw.Musical Theatre (Gold star 1).Honours: Emily Britton, Trinity Dowson, Jim Peirson.Distinction: Isla Chisholm, Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, EvaJones, Ellie Peirson, Romy White.REGULATED BALLET GRADES.Grade 2 BalletMerit: Harlow Lonsdale (60), Sophie Stringer (61)Grade 3 BalletPass: Vienna Dowson (56)Merit: Scarlett Moore (70), Maiya Shaw (69), Maisy Storr (64), Chloe Stringer (77),Romy White (65)Grade 5 Ballet.Merit: Jim Peirson (71)Distinction: Emily Britton (87), Isla Chisholm (90), Jodi Edmond (96), Eva Jones (89)Ellie Peirson (82), Bliss Powell (83), Lily Sedman (95), Rebecca Stephenson (91)Grade 6 Ballet.Merit: Bliss Powell (78)Distinction: Emily Britton (94), Isla Chisholm (89), Jodi Edmond (92), Eva Jones (93),Ellie Peirson (88), Lily Sedman (92), Rebecca Stephenson (81)Grade 7 Ballet.Distinction: Trinity Dowson (86), Anais Mason (91)Grade 8 Ballet.Distinction: Katie Beeforth (94), Amber Clews (91), Mia Clews (93), Tomasina Daynes-Hall(96),Poppy Little (91), Tilly-Lou Noble (95), Leah Storr (90)REGULATED JAZZ GRADES.Grade 3 Jazz.Merit: Vienna Dowson (60), Viviann Cole (62), Harlow Lonsdale (65) Scarlett Moore (65)Maisy Storr (64) Maiya Shaw (70), Chloe Stringer (73), Sophie Stringer (68)Grade 5 Jazz.Merit: Isla Chisholm (77), Ellie Peirson (79), Bliss Powell (73), Romy White (77)Distinction: Jodi Edmond (91), Eva Jones (89), Lily Sedman (92)Grade 6 Jazz.Distinction: Amber Clews (89), Mia Clews (91), Abbey Emmerson (97) Anais Mason (93),Tilly-Lou Noble (94), Leah Tolson (95), Leah Storr (90)