Whitby's Dock End hosts ceremony to relay The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III
Around 150 people gathered this afternoon to hear the Proclamation of Access of King Charles III read out in a short ceremony at Whitby’s Dock End on Sunday September 11.
Whitby’s Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Bob Dalrymple, introduced the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Capt Stephen Upright, who read the Proclamation aloud.
The Union flag, which had been flying at half mast, was briefly raised to mark the occasion, and Cllr Dalrymple began his speech in front of the town’s war memorial: “We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.
"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime and service given by our longest-serving Monarch.
"But the basis on which our Monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.
“Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation for the people of Whitby and the beginning of our new King’s reign.”
Capt Upright then read aloud the Proclamation – which you can see in a video clip on the Whitby Gazette’s Facebook page – finishing off “God Save the King” which was repeated by the assembled crowd.
Rev Michael Gobbett offered prayers and after the ceremony, the flag at Dock End was lowered to half mast, where it will remain until 8am on the morning following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19.
The War Memorial at Dock End is allocated as a place for residents and visitors to lay flowers during the period of mourning.
People are asked that should they wish to lay flowers during this time, to ensure that all of the plastic wraps are removed before laying them.
At the end of the mourning period, at 9am the day following the funeral, there will be a ceremonial removal of the flowers.
All flowers will then be taken away to be composted and with the compost a tree will be planted in the town, in memory of the Sovereign.
Whitby Town Mayor Linda Wild has paid tribute to the Queen, saying “she has been the foundation of our country throughout my lifetime.”