Whitby's England Lionesses star Beth Mead and RAF Fylingdales engineer earn New Year honours

Mead, 27, from Hinderwell, was awarded the honour for her services to association football.

Speaking of her new year honour on her Instagram page, Mead said: “What a year it’s been, I can’t quite believe it and to top it off, an MBE, it does not still seem real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m truly honoured and very, very humbled to be receiving this.”

Whitby's Beth Mead, of England Lionesses, is awarded with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the Euro 2022 final. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

She was the golden boot winner and player of the tournament as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley – and then followed that up by being voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year, ahead of England Test cricket skipper Ben Stokes.

Bob Clarkson, the Chief Systems Engineer for Serco, supporting RAF Fylingdales, was awarded an MBE in the New Year honours for services to Royal Air Force Operational Capability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a career spanning 40 years, he has been recognised for his lifetime’s dedication and achievement in furthering the field of Space Domain Awareness.

RAF Fylingdales Station Commander, Thom Colledge said: I am very proud that Bob has been recognised for his exceptional work being awarded an MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Clarkson, right, was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours.

"Bob, along with our other three staff recognised on the King’s New Years Honours List epitomise the important work we do here, our close knit team from different organisations all working together keeping space safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad