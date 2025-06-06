Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts 2026 plans gathering momentum

While the festival is currently in its off-season, the event’s organisers are currently hard at work behind the scenes preparing for what promises to be an unforgettable Eskdale Festival 2026.

And they have provided an update on the latest news, key dates and opportunities for people to get involved.

The committee is busy reviewing the festival syllabus, looking for ways to improve its offering – for instance, which classes could be expanded and which ones are no longer needed.

Members recently met to review the music classes and advisors met to discuss speech and drama.

Ruswarp School pupils with teacher Sarah Hogarth and Bev Greer. picture: Richard Ponter

Email [email protected] if you would like to share your opinions.

Festival dates confirmed

Mark your calendars – dates for the 2026 festival are already confirmed so save the date for your competition class:

January 16: Entry deadline

Capturing some pics of the festival. picture: Richard Ponter

March 3 & 4: Speech and Drama, Dance

March 5 & 6: Senior music

March 7: Band day

March 9 to 12: Junior music

March 14: Gala concert

April 18: Choir day

All classes take place at Whitby Pavilion and more detailed class times will be announced after the entry deadline in January.

In the coming weeks, the festival team will be sharing stories from people who have taken part in the past about why they chose to enter and what the experience meant to them.

Martin Richardson from Scarborough College said: "I find the festival a great opportunity to give our children a public platform outside of the four walls of our own school.

"As well as a bit of friendly rivalry and seeing how we actually stack up against others, it also gives the staff a chance to network.”

Would you like to share your festival story? Get in contact with the team to say why you enter.

Jazz lunch returns

Returning this year, the festival’s annual Jazz Lunch, supported by promoters Riffs Hooks and Lines, will take place on March 8 in the Pavilion Cafe.

This features live performances by talented local musicians.

Established in 1903, The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.