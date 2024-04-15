Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts concludes with National Choir Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirteen choirs from across the north of England will be competing in a variety of classes for Male Voice, Ladies and Mixed Voice, culminating in the evening Recital class, where eight choirs will be hoping to win the prestigious trophy.

The event takes place in Whitby Pavilion, starting at noon.

Fyling Hall pupils with their certificates at the Eskdale Festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Day classes will continue until 5.30pm, then the Recital class begins at 6.30pm and will continue until 9pm.

Tickets will be available on the door, priced at £10 for the entire competition, or £5 for the evening only (cash only, please).

The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.