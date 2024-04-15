Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts concludes with National Choir Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thirteen choirs from across the north of England will be competing in a variety of classes for Male Voice, Ladies and Mixed Voice, culminating in the evening Recital class, where eight choirs will be hoping to win the prestigious trophy.
The event takes place in Whitby Pavilion, starting at noon.
Day classes will continue until 5.30pm, then the Recital class begins at 6.30pm and will continue until 9pm.
Tickets will be available on the door, priced at £10 for the entire competition, or £5 for the evening only (cash only, please).
The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.
Chair Ros Barningham said: “This year’s festival has been a great success, demonstrating what a wealth of talent there is in the area.”