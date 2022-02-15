Evie Hodgson, who lives in Sleights, has been shortlisted for the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2022, for her incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Anthony Nolan during her stem cell transplant journey.

This included sharing her story on ITV’s This Morning numerous times, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Evie also shared the day of her transplant, as well as other videos, on her YouTube channel Evie’s Transplant Journey.

The prestigious Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of the volunteers, fundraisers, clinical supporters and donors who help the pioneering blood cancer charity save lives.

The awards, which are in their 8th year, have seen hundreds of people honoured for making the charity’s work possible.

Evie was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a rare blood disorder, in May 2020 after developing a rash.

At just eight years old, Evie was told she needed a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor in order to survive.

Anthony Nolan searched their stem cell register for a matching stem cell donor, who could give Evie a second chance of life.

A matching donor was found but they were unable to go ahead with their donation.

This was a huge blow to Evie and her family, but the youngster wanted to do something positive and she started campaigning to try and encourage more people to join the stem cell register, to help to others in her situation.

The Evie Needs A Hero campaign resulted in an amazing number of people signing up to join the stem cell register – more than 25,000.

After announcing on ITV’s This Morning that a new match had been found, Evie’s stem cell transplant went ahead in January 2021.

It was during this time that she started sharing her story, demonstrating the realities of a stem cell transplant, on her YouTube channel.

Speaking about her nomination, Evie said: ‘I am really proud of what I have achieved and can't believe that sharing my story has helped so many others.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me during my journey and kept my spirits high during the most difficult times."

Henny Braund, Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “It is remarkable to see how many people support our work to find a match for those in need of a stem cell transplant.

"Without them, none of our life-saving work would be possible.

"Evie has been incredible. Despite everything she has gone through, she has providing so much awareness for Anthony Nolan and she has inspired so many potential lifesavers to join the stem cell register."

Anthony Nolan is the charity that finds matching stem cell donors for people with blood cancer and blood disorders and gives them a second chance at life.

It also carries out ground-breaking research to save more lives and provide information and support to patients after a stem cell transplant, through its clinical nurse specialists and psychologists, who help guide patients through their recovery.