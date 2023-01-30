Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club to take on One Million Metres challenge for mental health

The event, on Sunday March 5, will see rowers take on the challenge of rowing one million metres – or 621 miles – on rowing machines and bike ergs in what will be the club’s biggest challenge yet.

On from 10am on the day, One Million Metres will raise funds for UK charity Papyrus and Andy Man’s Club as well as raising awareness of the #TalkSuicide and #ItsOkayToTalk campaign.

The event will also offer a chance to look round the club’s facilities.

Rowers from Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club.

In 2022, Friendship rowers successfully took on the Viking charity row of more than 500,000m.

They are asking businesses for help with donations, raffle prizes or sponsorship and anyone who would like to get involved on the day – whether it’s rowing, spectating or lending a hand.