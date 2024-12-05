Whitby's Fusco's fish and chip business expands with acquisition of Scarborough's Winking Willy's
The Fusco family, who have been operating fish and chip shops in and around Whitby for 56 years and currently employing 50 local people, have taken on the existing workforce at the Scarborough seafront restaurant.
Adrian Fusco said: “We have always had a great fondness for Scarborough and Winking Willy’s is a long established and successful part of the South Bay, making the move a very exciting and natural step for our business.
"We are really looking forward to working with the team and progressing the business together.”
Earlier this year, Whitby’s Fusco Brothers Gelato scooped a trophy for their vanilla ice cream at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate.
Thrilled Stuart Fusco says he could never have dreamed that he would scoop a top accolade at the industry's prestigious ceremony.