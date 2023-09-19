News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's new lifeboat Lois Ivan called as person and dog trapped by tide at Robin Hood's Bay

Whitby’s new Shannon-class lifeboat Lois Ivan has had its first call-out.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Whitby's new lifeboat, Lois Ivan. picture: Brian MurfieldWhitby's new lifeboat, Lois Ivan. picture: Brian Murfield
Whitby's new lifeboat, Lois Ivan. picture: Brian Murfield

At around 3pm on Saturday September 16, a call came in that a person and their dog were trapped by the incoming tide at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Initially, Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched to search the coastline, but due to the rough sea conditions and strong winds it was decided that the all-weather lifeboat should also launch as a precaution.

This meant that the casualties could be transferred to the new lifeboat if needed.

The inshore lifeboat crew began searching the coastline alongside the local coastguard crews from Whitby and Ravenscar, who made a search of the shoreline on foot.

During the search a report was made to the Coastguard that the walker had managed to make their own way to safety, both lifeboats were stood down and returned to Whitby Lifeboat station.

Station mechanic Richard Dowson said: ‘Not only was this our first shout on our new lifeboat Lois Ivan, but it was also the first shout for some of our newest crew members on station.

"Well done to the crew on the inshore lifeboat who faced challenging conditions for the search - they did a brilliant job.”

Richard also shared some tips for visiting the coast:

- Always check the tide times

- Plan your exit route off the beach

- Always carry a means of calling for help

- If you see someone in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Lois Ivan has replaced the George and Mary Webb, which served Whitby for 27 years but has now joined the fleet of relief lifeboats for the RNLI.

