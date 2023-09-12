News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's George and Mary Webb lifeboat leaves town after 27 years' service

Whitby has waved goodbye to the George and Mary Webb, the Trent-class lifeboat which served the town for 27 years.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Wellwishers and sightseers turned out in teeming rain this morning (September 12) to wave her off.

State-of-the-art Shannon-class Lois Ivan is the new operational lifeboat in town now, with the volunteer RNLI crew out at sea almost daily to ensure they know the new lifeboat inside out.

It arrived in town on June 11, entering the harbour at 13.49 on the dot, to signify the operational numbers on the side of the lifeboat.

The George and Mary Webb lifeboat leaves Whitby.The George and Mary Webb lifeboat leaves Whitby.
The George and Mary Webb lifeboat leaves Whitby.
Whitby RNLI said on its Facebook page: “Thank you to Staithes & Runswick RNLI who joined our Shannon class lifeboat and D class inshore lifeboat to escort George and Mary out of the harbour.

“George and Mary has been a familiar sight in Whitby harbour for the last 27 years, a reassuring sight to all those who spend time at sea and a huge part Whitby's lifesaving history.

“She will be missed.”

