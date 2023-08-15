Whitby's The Mayfield Care Home hosts summer party to celebrate regatta and resident's 90th birthday

Summer party at the Mayfield in Whitby.

The gathering was to celebrate Whitby Regatta and the 90th birthday of The Mayfield resident and Whitby woman Marjory Hart, who used to live on Church Street.

Marjory was absolutely thrilled to celebrate her big milestone with everyone and she had been counting down the days leading up to it.

Lots of her family attended, with many coming from far afield, and she was given a huge number of presents and a lemon cake made by The Mayfield’s Head Chef.

Former Whitby Mayor Linda Wild with 90-year-old Mayfield Care Home resident Marjory Hart.

A big rendition of Happy Birthday was accompanied by Steve Maltby on the piano who was hugely entertaining as ever, playing a range of classic songs which turned into an impromptu sing-along later in the afternoon.

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield, said: “It was incredibly special to celebrate the Regatta and Marj’s birthday at The Mayfield with everyone. "There was a lovely atmosphere, and it was fascinating to hear lots of old regatta stories and how it has been enjoyed by so many through the generations.”

The Mayfield’s residents crafted all sorts of decorations, including bunting and flags.

There was also some good news received just prior to the event with the grandson of one of The Mayfield’s residents becoming the Under-26 World Bridge Champion – Brenda Thorpe was incredibly proud of Stefan’s achievement at the World Championships in Holland.