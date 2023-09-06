News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival announces extra event for Saturday - here's what's going on

There is still a chance to snap up tickets for the next Tomorrow’s Ghosts festival in Whitby – which returns for its highly anticipated Halloween Gathering, from October 27 to 29.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:22 BST
John RobbJohn Robb
John Robb

And as a final appetiser, organisers are delighted to announce a special additional event for its Saturday – The Art of Darkness: A History Of Goth with John Robb.

Owner of Louder Than War, member of The Membranes and Goldblade, a music journalist, talking head, and established author in his own right; John Robb has established his reputation as a pillar of the music community over several decades.

Having long flown the flag for gothic culture throughout his career, in 2023, he published his labour of love to the genre in The Art of Darkness: A History Of Goth, a new book that promises the first ever complete overview of Goth culture.

The line-up for the Tomorrow's Ghosts Halloween Festival in Whitby.The line-up for the Tomorrow's Ghosts Halloween Festival in Whitby.
John Robb's definitive book documents a journey deep into The Art Of Darkness – and on Saturday October 28, he will be appearing at Whitby Pavilion to talk about it in-person.

John will be animating his Whitby appearance with a special live Q&A with goth originals Rosie Garland and Tom Ashton (of The March Violets, who will also be performing at the festival later that night).

The event is on at 4pm. Click here for tickets.

The festival – which will see Whitby goth scene legends Westenra perform – is the last for 12 months.

In July, Ghostwriter Consultancy announced that the Tomorrow’s Ghosts spring event was going to be cancelled due to escalating costs.

