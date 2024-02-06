Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While organisers Ghostwriter Consultancy decided to take a break from their usual spring festival due to escalating costs, planning is going on for their event which will take place from Friday November 1 to Sunday November 3 at Whitby Pavilion.

Following the sell-out success of last year, the event dubbed the Halloween Gathering presents the first names who will be making up the bill.

On November 1, Goth rock innovators Creeper will be unfurling a fright-fest to remember following the runaway success of latest album Sanguivore, lauded as Metal Hammer’s Album of the Year and Kerrang!’s number two choice.

The following night, headliners Peter Hook and the Light will be taking the genre back to the blackened roots that began it all as they present a Joy Division: A Celebration.

Voted as one of the top five Greatest Goth Bands Of All Time in a poll by Revolver, Hooky and co will be making their case by illuminating the macabre marvels of classic albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their completion, for a festival exclusive, only at Tomorrow’s Ghosts 2024.

Each night the headliners will be ably supported by special guests.

On Friday night, the foreboding tones of industrial Manchester will set the mood for the evening as IST IST, one of the city’s most celebrated post-punk outfits of recent times, return as guests of honour.

Delivering expertly curated line-ups, markets, talks, club-nights and much more, fans of the gothic subculture flock to Whitby every Halloween in what is becoming something of an annual pilgrimage for its devout following.The Halloween Gathering will be partnering with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity committed to stamping out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere.

Seventeen years on from Sophie’s tragic passing in a hate-related crime, the festival will be supporting the exceptional work of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation throughout the weekend.

Full line-up

Friday November 1

CreeperVery Special Guests IST ISTSkeletal Family

The Gospel

plus club night hosts Carpe Noctum

Saturday November 2

Peter Hook and the Light

Very Special Guests TBA

Black Doldrums

plus club night hosts Carpe Noctum

General tickets are now on sale.