The last White Lily Ball - at Raithwaite Sandsend - raised more than £4,000.

The £4,184 raised at last year's ball - which was held at Raithwaite Sandsend in November - was handed over to representatives of the three hospices it supports - Saint Catherine's, Butterwick and Zoe's Place.

Lucy Mothersdale, who first organised the ball a decade ago in memory of her late parents David and Janet, said: "We were absolutely thrilled that we were able to host a ball last year at all but overwhelmed at the amount raised.

"The support we receive is incredible and we are forever grateful to each and every one who helps in any way.

"We are very excited to be able to celebrate 10 fabulous years of White Lily and hope to really mark it on the night."

The amount raised at last year's ball includes sponsor money from Lydia Ward's Great North Run.