Whitby's White Lily Ball postponed - but organisers hope to rearrange it for later in year

The glittering event, a key fundraiser for Saint Catherine's, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe's Place, has unfortunately suffered from lack of ticket sales - but it is hoped the ball can still go ahead later this year.

Main organiser Lucy Mothersdale, who set up White Lily in memory of her late parents, David and Janet, said: "It’s with a heavy heart and not an easy decision to make, but the ball on June 3 has been postponed to later in the year.

"As the ball clashed with the Queen's Jubilee and other town events, we just couldn’t make the numbers and it wouldn’t have been financially viable to proceed.

Ball-goers at last year's White Lily Ball.

"I have contacted everyone to offer refunds or to secure for the next ball - date to be confirmed by venue.

"Please believe me when I say how sorry I am, I was the last one to be convinced this was the right decision - but I know it absolutely is."