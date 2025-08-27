Work is now under way on a £25mill zero-gas housing development in Bridlington, set to bring 54 affordable homes and a modern 68-apartment extra-care facility to the town.

Located on Pinfold Lane, the homes are being built with energy efficiency at their core with air source heat pumps instead of gas boilers, as well as solar panels, enhanced insulation, and timber frames.

These measures are all designed to cut carbon emissions and reduce energy bills for residents.

The scheme named Baycroft is being delivered by Yorkshire Housing and Housing 21, in partnership with Esh Construction and supported by Homes England.

The project team, including colleagues from Yorkshire Housing, Esh Construction, Drees & Sommer, and Homes England, marks the start of the scheme.

The development comes in advance of the Government’s Future Homes Standard, which will require all new homes to be built without gas boilers - the UK’s largest source of household carbon emissions.

However, Yorkshire Housing is already looking beyond this standard.

From next year, the organisation plans to roll out even more ambitious sustainability measures across all its new-build homes.

Sian Webster, Executive Director of Growth and Assets at Yorkshire Housing, said: “Sustainability isn’t just a top priority for us - it’s at the heart of everything we do.

A computer-generated image of the completed housing development at Pinfold Lane, Bridlington.

"Our journey to net-zero is driving innovation in how we build homes, and Pinfold Lane marks a major milestone on that path.

“This site is setting a new standard for energy efficiency in the region, and it’s great to see construction get under way.

“With nearly 20,000 homes across the region, we’re committed to creating affordable, sustainable communities where people can thrive - and this development is a big step forward towards that goal.”

A mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes will make up the Baycroft development, offered across a range of tenures including affordable rent, shared ownership, and rent to buy.

An aerial photo showing construction underway at the zero-gas housing development.

Housing 21 will take ownership of the extra-care facility, which includes 68 apartments designed to support independent living with access to on-site care.

All apartments will be available for social rent, with amenities including a restaurant, hair salon, and resident lounge.

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, said: “We’ve driven this project forward through our land-led approach, working closely with key partners every step of the way.

It’s been a collaborative effort, and we’re thrilled to see work now underway on site."

Bridget Faughnan-Bing, Director of Development and Delivery at Housing 21, added: “The 68 extra-care apartments will provide much sought after older persons housing within Bridlington.

"We’d like to thank our colleagues at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and our employer’s agent, BWA, for their support in progressing this scheme to site.”

The development represents a £25m investment into the area and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

It is also being supported by Homes England, which is providing £3m through its Continuous Market Engagement Fund.

Shahi Islam, Director of Affordable Housing at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key priorities and we are committed to supporting organisations like Yorkshire Housing to develop much-needed affordable housing.

“Especially when it is for schemes like Pinfold Lane, which is a zero-gas development built with a focus on energy efficiency, and is providing specialist housing for the local community."