World's largest wind farm near Bridlington has started producing energy for first time

The world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Dogger Bank, has started producing electricity.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Dogger Bank is being developed and built by the UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor and VårgrønnDogger Bank is being developed and built by the UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor and Vårgrønn
The wind farm’s cable breaks land between Barmston and Ulrome and goes past Beeford and North Frodingham.

Dogger Bank is being developed and built by the UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor and Vårgrønn.

The wind farm site sits 70 nautical miles (130km) off the coast of Yorkshire and will occupy an area almost as large as Greater London.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said: "Dogger Bank is demonstrating just what can be achieved when policymakers, investors, industry, and communities work together to achieve something truly remarkable.

"Now, of course, the challenge is to accelerate the next wave of these projects and we look forward to working with governments to bring these forward as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the landmark moment, adding that Dogger Bank will bolster energy security, create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep the country on track for net zero.

He said: “Offshore wind is critical to generating renewable, efficient energy that can power British homes from British seas.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see the world's largest wind farm, Dogger Bank, generating power for the first time from UK waters, which will not only bolster our energy security, but create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep us on track for net zero.”

