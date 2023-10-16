World's largest wind farm near Bridlington has started producing energy for first time

Dogger Bank is being developed and built by the UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor and Vårgrønn

The wind farm’s cable breaks land between Barmston and Ulrome and goes past Beeford and North Frodingham.

Dogger Bank is being developed and built by the UK’s SSE Renewables in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor and Vårgrønn.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wind farm site sits 70 nautical miles (130km) off the coast of Yorkshire and will occupy an area almost as large as Greater London.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said: "Dogger Bank is demonstrating just what can be achieved when policymakers, investors, industry, and communities work together to achieve something truly remarkable.

"Now, of course, the challenge is to accelerate the next wave of these projects and we look forward to working with governments to bring these forward as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the landmark moment, adding that Dogger Bank will bolster energy security, create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep the country on track for net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Offshore wind is critical to generating renewable, efficient energy that can power British homes from British seas.