Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- here’s what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain due to Storm Babet.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
A yellow rain warning has been issued by the Met Office for the entire Yorkshire coast, which is due to start on Wednesday.

Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to East Yorkshire and North Yorkshire later this week.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The warning is set to be in place from 9:00pm Wednesday (October 18) until 6:00am Saturday (October 21).

According to the Met Office there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The Met Office have said that there is still some uncertainty in the details of Storm Babet, however there is the potential for periods of very heavy, possibly disruptive rainfall to develop.

Approximately 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas of northern England and southern Scotland could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain.

The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.

