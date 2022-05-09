The event will feature a prosecco reception, afternoon tea, live fashion displays, music from cellist Di Costello and a number of exhibitors, including Moments, Shoetique, Tilly Fox, Azuzu, Temple Spa and Jo Purdy of Hearts & Flowers.

There will also be a Saint Catherine’s stall selling vintage and pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Plus, there will be a grand raffle with a chance to win prizes donated by each exhibitor.

Fashion High Tea for Saint Catherine's is on at Wykeham Abbey.

The event is sponsored by Oliver’s on the Mount and Geo Cocktails & Kitchen, who are providing the drinks reception and afternoon teas.

The table decorations are sponsored by Hearts & Flowers and the venue is being provided by kind permission of The Viscountess Downe.

Tracy Calcraft, Fundraising and Marketing Director of Saint Catherine’s, said: We’re really looking forward to Fashion High Tea on May 27th - a day of shopping, afternoon tea and music in the wonderful Wykeham Abbey grounds is going to be fantastic. Thank you to all of our sponsors and The Viscountess Downe for their help in putting on this event”

Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes prosecco or a soft drink on arrival and afternoon tea.

The event is on from 3pm to 6pm.

Click here to book.