Whitby Jets basketball team get coaching session from ex-Manchester United player and coach at RAF Fylingdales

The team have been playing together for just one season have experienced surprising levels of success competing against other clubs regionally, but are now looking to develop their skills further and grow the team next season.

The top-up training session was led by Flt Lt Weeks, who works at RAF Fylingdales – the military site on the North Yorkshire Moors tracking ballistic missiles and space debris.

The boys were put through their paces, working on the fundamentals of the game developing skills that NBA stars Luca Doncic and Lebron James would work at every day.

Whitby Jets arrive at RAF Fylingdales for a top-up training session.

Coach Michael Doughty, who coaches the Whitby Jets and runs two Tuesday night basketball sessions at Caedmon College (but open to all primary school children from Year 3 up to Sixth Form ages) said: “This is just the start of this new sports club for the town.

"Our vision is to create an inclusive club where kids of all ages have an opportunity to play, meet new friends, get some exercise, learn new skills and promote positive wellbeing.”

He added: “We’re trying to recruit more kids and parents to get involved so we can grow the club and enable more youngsters to feel engaged and benefit from all the positives of being part of a team sport.

"To that end, we are planning to hold a taster session sometime this summer so that kids of all ages can come and give it a go.”

Whitby Jets player Dan Roberts shoots some hoops at RAF Fylingdales.

Youngest member of the group, Harry Morley, 12, said: “I love being part of the Whitby Jets – we’re like a family!

"We’ve had a great time – the training session was amazing and I can’t wait for next season now.”

Flt Lt Weeks said: “There is some exciting young talent amongst this group of boys and coming here shows real commitment to the sport.

"I can see real potential here for this group of kids.”

Coach, Flt Lt Richie Weeks, teaches the fundamentals with Whitby Jets player Alfie Lindoe.

Whitby Jets are looking for new members from aged nine to 18 years old and seeking sponsorship opportunities from businesses.

Contact Team Manager Graeme Lindoe at [email protected] for more information about sponsorship or the taster session in the summer.