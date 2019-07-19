Years & Years send Scarborough Open Air Theatre crowd wild with thrilling show

Electro-pop superstars Years & Years kicked off four consecutive nights of concerts at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre with an electrifying performance.

Mae Muller and Nina Nesbitt opened the show, before Olly Allexander, Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy set the OAT alight with an energetic performance featuring some of their best known hits.

Years & Years on stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: Louise Perrin

An enthusiastic crowd danced and sang along with frontman Olly, who was born in Harrogate, and whose enigmatic smile and captivating energy stole the hearts of the audience.

The trio opened with Sanctify and followed that with Shine, two of their best known songs.

When Olly crouched down and said to the crowd: "I want to make eye contact with every single person here," the crowd went wild.

A string of hits followed including Play, Desire, Eyes Shut and If You’re Over Me, before the band finished with the song that launched their career, the number one smash King.