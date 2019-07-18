Years & Years: Tonight's show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will be 'magical', says singer Olly Alexander

Electro-pop superstars Years & Years play Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight, with singer Olly Alexander promising a spectacular show.

The concert is the first of four at the venue on four consecutive nights - Madness play on Friday, James Capaldi on Saturday and Jess Glynne on Sunday.

See HERE for everything you need to know about this week's concerts at the Open Air Theatre

Olly, born in Harrogate, is looking forward to the North Yorkshire show: "I definitely have an affinity with the North, I love it so much – it’s the best.

"I know there’s the whole North-South divide, and it’s a bit silly, but there is a certain quality to the personality and the identities of Northerners which are so loving and warm in a very honest way. I have always loved that.

"I hope I have kept that up myself too. It’s important whoever you are, and wherever you’re from really, to stay grounded. It puts you on a good stead."

The singer admitted he had never been to Scarborough. "We did move from Yorkshire when I was very young though. I’ve had a look at the Open Air Theatre and it’s beautiful.

"It’s going to feel very glamorous and magical so I’m really excited to be coming to Scarborough."

So what can people expect from the show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?

"In our show, we always try to give everyone a party and take them on a magical journey, let them lose themselves for an hour or so.

"We want an audience to have the best time and to just dance the night away.

"It will be really colourful and as spectacular as we can make it. We have the best time on stage and hope you have the best time watching us – whether you’re a fan or someone coming to us to try something new."

