Yorkshire Arboretum Director John Grimshaw speaks of his delight at MBE in New Year Honours

Dr John Grimshaw, Director of the Yorkshire Arboretum, has spoken of his delight after being appointed MBE in the New Year Honours List, initially believing that the letter containing the good news was “going to be a ticket, or something unpleasant”.

Dr Grimshaw has been awarded an MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Tree Health and Plant Conservation.

And Christine Mellor from Flamborough, General Manager of the Library Service at North Yorkshire Council has been awarded the BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Public Libraries.

Mr Grimshaw said the news came as “a great surprise” top him.

"I really thought the letter was going to be a ticket or something unpleasant, and couldn’t believe my eyes when I read it,” he said.

"It’s really a recognition for what everyone at the arboretum has been doing to raise awareness about tree health and the need to conserve the diversity of trees we have in this country.

"We’re going to have to embrace that diversity if we want to see a vibrant treescape in future that can deliver ecosystem services and capture carbon effectively while coping with the challenges of an increasing roster of pathogens and the uncertainties of climate change.

"The Yorkshire Arboretum is well placed to lead with this knowledge.”

Chair of Trustees Greville Worthington said: “John has been Director here since 2012 and has pushed forward a series of developments, including the country’s first dedicated Tree Health Centre, which opened in 2021.

"He is passionate about the need to keep our trees and woodlands healthy and resilient in the face of the twin threats of diseases and climate change, recognising the imperative need to think long and hard at what we plant where.

"I’m delighted that he’s been awarded the MBE for this work and everyone at the arboretum joins me in sending their congratulations.”