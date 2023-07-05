Yorkshire businesswoman withdraws application for day care centre for up to 40 dogs on former donkey field in Filey

Suzanne Bishop, who already runs Coastal Tails and Trails, had proposed a change of use for the former agricultural land next to the car park on West Avenue. The ‘dog day care’ centre would have two portacabins for shelter, a new car park and replacement fencing.

Yet the application, submitted in January, was withdrawn by Ms Bishop on June 28, having attracted 121 comments from members of the public on North Yorkshire Council’s planning portal – 63 objecting to the development and 57 supporting it. Although most of those commenting lived in Filey, there were also submissions from people with addresses in York, Leeds, Scarborough and Hull. As it is no longer active, the comments cannot be accessed.

Responding to concerns about noise, access and traffic during a debate on the Facebook group Filey Moan, Ms Bishop said: “I will actually be applying for a 40 maximum dog licence. Likely start with 5-10 dogs. This has been 18 months in planning and will bring more employment to the area. Closest resident is 100+ metres from where the dogs are kept. There is a no-bark policy, as is standard at all licensed and regulated dog day cares. The site will be well managed. It is next to a railway line, public basketball courts and soon to be skatepark.”

The former donkey field in Filey