Yorkshire gothic rockers The Mission announced to support The Cult at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The Mission.

Founded in Leeds in the 1980s, The Mission have sold more than four million albums and won legions of fans around the globe.

Since their landmark 1986 debut album, God’s Own Medicine, the band has released a catalogue of hit albums and singles including anthemic classics Wasteland, Tower Of Strength, Beyond The Pale, Deliverance and Butterfly On A Wheel.

The Cult’s 13-date Under the Midnight Sun European Tour starts in June.

Together with the Scarborough date and another at The Piece Hall in Halifax (July 5), they play a third UK date at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday July 4.

The UK dates are the band’s first shows on home soil since last year’s six-date co-headline arena tour with Alice Cooper.

Rock and roll Royalty, Cooper is part of the Hollywood Vampires playing at the Open Air Theatre on July 5, along with Johnny Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

The Mission’s 2023 Deja Vu Tour sees them playing venues across Europe, USA and Canada.

Rome native Lili Refrain has been producing incredible music for more than 15 years, constantly touring and refining her craft.

Refrain uses electric guitar, vocals, percussions, synth and loops in real time, without using any computer or pre-recorded tracks and her live shows have helped her build a cult following across Europe and beyond.

Beginning in 2007 with her self-titled debut album, it was Refrain’s third LP KAWAK that sparked widespread recognition before 2022's Mana wowed fans with its trance-like songs and overriding message of hope.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to buy your tickets.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer welcomes Sting, Blondie, Pulp, Hollywood Vampires, N-Dubz, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, Pete Tong and The Essential Orchestra Ibiza Classics and the international tour of MAMMA MIA!

The summer showd in Scarborough are as big a draw for the stars of the show as well as the audiences.

