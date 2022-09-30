Yorkshire Veterans Model Group members present cheque for £200 to Bridlington RNLI crew
Members of the Yorkshire Veterans Model Group (YVMG) have presented a cheque for £200 to Bridlington Lifeboat Station.
The Yorkshire Veterans Model Group was set up to help veterans of all the armed forces and blue-light emergency services with an interest in model making.
Ian Dewar at YVMG said: “We’re a club for veterans, run by veterans and our group meetings and workshops aim to develop or re-awaken an interest in making models from plastic and other materials.
“Modelling groups provide veterans with a place to meet and share their interests in a social and friendly atmosphere, gaining a sense of belonging and shared values in a world where social isolation is all too common.
“Making models has proven therapeutic values and is now frequently used in several MOD rehabilitation programs for those recovering from life-changing injuries.
Most Popular
-
1
WATCH: Holidaymaker near Scarborough spots ‘crocodiles’ off the Yorkshire Coast
-
2
Scarborough 'crocodiles' sighting goes viral as video captures reptiles off the Yorkshire coast
-
3
Scarborough drivers face significant delays and disruption as major roundabout junction set to shut for resurfacing roadworks
“Every year, more people rely on RNLI lifesavers and rescue those who may find themselves in a life-or-death ordeal.
“The Yorkshire Veterans Model Group working with another model group has adopted the Bridlington RNLI Lifeboats as our chosen charity and we are pleased to confirm our first donation of £200 has been presented to Bridlington Lifeboat Station.”
Bob Taylor, chair of RNLI Fundraising in Bridlington, said: “Thank you to Ian and all the members of the Yorkshire Veterans Model Group for the fantastic donation.
“We are delighted that the wonderful organisation has chosen Bridlington RNLI as its chosen charity.
“Its involvement with Bridlington RNLI helps us to continue to save lives at sea.”