Yorkshire Veterans Model Group members present cheque for £200 to Bridlington RNLI crew

Ian Dewar (left) from the Yorkshire Veterans Model Group presents a cheque for £200 to Bob Taylor (Brid RNLI). Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

The Yorkshire Veterans Model Group was set up to help veterans of all the armed forces and blue-light emergency services with an interest in model making.

Ian Dewar at YVMG said: “We’re a club for veterans, run by veterans and our group meetings and workshops aim to develop or re-awaken an interest in making models from plastic and other materials.

“Modelling groups provide veterans with a place to meet and share their interests in a social and friendly atmosphere, gaining a sense of belonging and shared values in a world where social isolation is all too common.

“Making models has proven therapeutic values and is now frequently used in several MOD rehabilitation programs for those recovering from life-changing injuries.

“Every year, more people rely on RNLI lifesavers and rescue those who may find themselves in a life-or-death ordeal.

“The Yorkshire Veterans Model Group working with another model group has adopted the Bridlington RNLI Lifeboats as our chosen charity and we are pleased to confirm our first donation of £200 has been presented to Bridlington Lifeboat Station.”

Bob Taylor, chair of RNLI Fundraising in Bridlington, said: “Thank you to Ian and all the members of the Yorkshire Veterans Model Group for the fantastic donation.

“We are delighted that the wonderful organisation has chosen Bridlington RNLI as its chosen charity.

