A Bridlington beach clean is set to take place on October 7. Photo: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR

The event, on Saturday, October 7 will take place between noon and 2pm (meeting point at the slipway at Limekiln Lane/North Marine Drive near North Beach Cafe).

A YWT spokesperson said: “Join our Waves of Waste co-ordinators as they give North Bridlington beach a thorough tidy up to protect marine wildlife.

"For our organised beach cleans, all you need to do is book on and turn up with a pair of gloves. Dress appropriately for the weather – remember it can be brisk in the North Sea breeze!

“We provide litter pickers and bags for you to use. All beach cleans are free to attend.”

The Waves of Waste programme aims to help tackle the problems of marine pollution, and YWT work with sea users and communities to try and reduce litter and safely dispose of rubbish found in the sea.

From tiny micro-plastics to tangles of deadly rubbish, all sorts of litter and rubbish cause marine pollution that is threating Yorkshire wildlife, both in the ocean and along the coastline.