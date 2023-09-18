East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Anne Handley.

Bridlington residents can find out more about the latest devolution talks in a Q&A session with East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Councillor Anne Handley and cabinet member Councillor Leo Hammond.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council are currently working together to explore and secure a devolution deal that would bring significant social and economic benefits to the region.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Monday, October 9 from 6pm to 7pm, when Cllr Handley and Cllr Hammond will give the public an update on the talks and address some common questions about a potential devolution deal.

Residents can submit questions in advance via the council’s Facebook page or by emailing [email protected].

The Facebook Q&A session will be at https://www.facebook.com/events/834369335009853

Council leader Anne Handley made it her main priority to make progress on devolution talks, and secure a good deal for East Yorkshire.

Cllr Handley met with her Hull City Council counterpart, Councillor Mike Ross, and the two agreed to enter discussions with the Government on the creation of a mayoral combined authority for East Yorkshire.

“As the only part of Yorkshire without a devolution deal, we must work together in the interests of our communities and make sure we are not left behind,” said Cllr Handley.

“A devolution deal would bring massive financial investment to the area and huge benefits for the people of the East Riding and Hull, especially around improved infrastructure and transport. We are pushing for the best possible deal.”

The current stage of negotiations is expected to continue into October.

If the councils and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up reach an agreement, a devolution deal could be announced in the Government’s Autumn Statement.

Cllr Handley added: “There is still a long way to go in this process, and we will be bringing our residents along with us every step of the way and give them the chance to have their say.