Young Whitby and Sleights musicians combine to present concert of cheerful music
Young musicians from Whitby Music Centre and Sleights School combined to present a concert of cheerful music.
Sleights School Band rehearse every week at school with Miss Edwards, playing trumpets, trombones, clarinets and saxophones.
The audience in St John’s Church thoroughly enjoyed hearing the mix of traditional and pop numbers, such as Kumbayah and We love to boogie.
Miss Edwards also directed the Whitby Area Concert Band, part of the Music Centre.
The players range in ability from grade 1 to grade 3, and feature woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.
Vivaldi, Edison Lighthouse and T Rex all featured on their interesting programme.
More than 30 children learn to play the recorder at Sleights School.
Groups from year five and six performed at the concert, with their teacher Mrs Rowland, playing traditional tunes to an appreciative audience.
Two violin ensembles from the Music Centre were directed by Mrs Rowland.
The Improver Strings are the pupils who have had one year of free tuition at the Saturday morning classes and are now moving on to a second year of lessons.
These are the youngest members of the Centre, and they performed their two pieces with great confidence.
The String Ensemble featured the more advanced string players.
They played well-known tunes, such as Drunken Sailor, but also the more unusual, such as Mazurka de Barbary in their programme.
A retiring collection for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society raised £63.60.
Whitby Music Centre meets on Saturday mornings during term-time and caters for every instrument, age, and level of ability.
Email [email protected] if you would like to join.