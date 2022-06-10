Person in distress brought to safety after incident on Scarborough’s Spa Bridge

A person in distress has been brought to safety by police officers after members of the public reported the incident.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:37 pm
A person in distress has been brought to safety after an incident on Scarborough’s Spa Bridge.
Scarborough’s Spa Bridge was closed in the early hours of this morning, Friday June 10, after two members of the public reported a person in distress.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the bridge later reopened at around 1am this morning.

The person in distress was brought to safety and is now receiving help, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to the two wonderful members of the public who stayed with the person until our officers arrived.

"Your brave actions undoubtedly made a huge difference until we could bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

Representatives of Andy’s Man Club, Women’s Wellbeing Club and Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind joined councillors and police on Monday May 9 at Spa Bridge to campaign for improved signage on the bridge to help residents in distress.

