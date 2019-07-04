PHOTOS: See old Scarborough lifeboat enjoy new life in Chile

These photos show Scarborough RNLI's old Mersey lifeboat enjoying a new life in Chile.

The Fanny Victoria Wilkinson and Frank Stubbs was replaced by the new £2m Shannon lifeboat in 2016.

The Mersey enjoying new seas in Chile.

The lifesaving vessel, which served Scarborough well for a quarter of a century, was sold by the RNLI to the Chilean rescue service in 2018.

It is based in Valparaíso, 75 miles to the north west of Chile's capital Santiago.

The Mersey was the 18th all-weather lifeboat to be stationed at Scarborough over the last 215 years.

The photos of the Mersey on patrol off the Chilean coast were sent to Scarborough RNLI by Chilean telecommunications officer Andres Lopez Castro who, like most of Scarborough’s crew, is a volunteer.