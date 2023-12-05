Three piglets had to be rescued from a barn fire at Castleton which left the building completely burnt out.

Fire crews from Danby and Lythe were called to the blaze at 12.18am today (Dec 5) at the 30ft x 40ft barn.

The owner managed to release the pigs which were inside the barn at the time of the fire prior to firefighters arriving.

Crews extinguished the fire and rescued a further three piglets.

The cause is thought to have been due to an electrical fault and fire crews used water from a hose reel jet, thermal imaging, lighting and pitch forks to deal with the incident.