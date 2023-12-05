News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Piglets rescued from barn blaze at Castleton, near Whitby

Three piglets had to be rescued from a barn fire at Castleton which left the building completely burnt out.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Danby and Lythe were called to the blaze at 12.18am today (Dec 5) at the 30ft x 40ft barn.

The owner managed to release the pigs which were inside the barn at the time of the fire prior to firefighters arriving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews extinguished the fire and rescued a further three piglets.

Most Popular
Fire crews from Danby and Lythe attended a barn on fire at Castleton.Fire crews from Danby and Lythe attended a barn on fire at Castleton.
Fire crews from Danby and Lythe attended a barn on fire at Castleton.

The cause is thought to have been due to an electrical fault and fire crews used water from a hose reel jet, thermal imaging, lighting and pitch forks to deal with the incident.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the barn.