Piling work on former Futurist site is now complete

Sheet piling on the former Futurist site is now complete.

Four sheet piles had been driven as far as possible into the ground but remained protruding above the rest of the piles by approximately two to three metres.

Following completion of the recent backfilling, engineers’ checks have confirmed that no further piling work is required and that the site is now stabilised.

The tops of the four protruding sheet piles will be cut off level with the rest of the piles and work will now begin on providing the finish to the wall in front of the piles.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council said: “We are aware that local residents and businesses were very concerned about the piling works, but these were essential to the stabilisation of the cliff. We are pleased that the piling work is now complete and there will be no need for a return visit of the piling rig. It is good news that the stability of the area has now been significantly improved compared with before.

“Willmott Dixon and the council have received a small number of reports of cracking in properties surrounding the site and we will continue to support the residents and property owners affected by these works.”

When the works on site are completed, any property owners who consider that the works have caused damage to their property should notify Willmott Dixon.

Read more: VIDEO shows cracks that appeared on nearby houses after piling began

According to the council, 'detailed' internal and external condition surveys of all properties surrounding the site were undertaken before the start of demolition and slope stabilisation works in 2017.

The council say that Willmott Dixon will revisit any properties of those who still have concerns, to compare the conditions with those found in the original surveys and that any damage caused by their operations will be rectified by them.