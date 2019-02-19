Plans to open second Post Office in Scarborough town centre have been dropped

Plans to open a second Post Office in Newborough have been scrapped.

At a meeting with Scarborough Borough Council last month, Post Office representatives revealed that if the main branch was to close, a new, smaller one, operating alongside the one in WH Smith, would open in the town centre.

However, contrary to what was previously said, the company has now announced it has no intention to open any additional branches despite the confirmed relocation of services.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We continue to review our branch network for customers’ needs but currently will not be taking forward plans for any additional new Post Office branches in the Scarborough area.

“If and when we identify an opportunity in the right location that complements the existing and planned provision for the area we will update our customers and stakeholders on our plans.

“In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming customers to the newly refurbished Scarborough Post Office inside WH Smith which be open to serve customers seven days a week from 9th May.”

The current Post Office on Aberdeen Walk will officially close on 8 May.