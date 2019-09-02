Police investigating after fire at Oasis cafe on Scarborough's North Bay

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after a fire, believed to be deliberate, was set near Oasis cafe on North Bay damaging the eatery's seating area.

The Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.58am on Monday September 2 and crews from Scarborough attended and extinguished the fire.

The burnt out seating area. PIC: Kurt Lofts Mccall

The fire service said the cause of the fire is believed to deliberate.

Police were called at 3.10am by the fire service and say a fire took place outside the Oasis cafe inside the small shelter which covers a seating area.

Of the eight fibreglass benches, six were melted by the fire.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190162528.