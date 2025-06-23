Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill – saying she believes she “will rarely take part in a more important vote.”

The Labour MP, who was elected into the seat vacated by Sir Robert Goodwill at the last General Election, said it was a free vote – also known as a conscience vote – in which MPs took into account views of their constituents, as well as listening to arguments for and against, as well as their own views.

MPs voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in principle in November last year by a majority of 55.

Now, after many hours of debating about the details of the bill, it was passed by 314 votes to 291, a majority of 23.

MPs Alison Hume (Scarborough & Whitby) and Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk & Malton).

"I have read every one of the emails and letters sent to me by my constituents,” said Alison.

”I know that many of them will have been difficult for people to write, especially when revisiting memories of a lost loved one or considering personal illnesses.”

She said she knows her decision – and the outcome of the vote – will disappoint many but that a “respectful disagreement is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

She said it was a privilege to have invited constituent Louise Shackleton, who accompanied her terminally ill husband Anthony to his assisted death in Switzerland last year - to watch the debate.

Louise remains under police investigation.

Alison said that earlier this month she spoke in a debate in support of New Clause 15, which amended the bill to clarify that an assisted death would not be classified as an unnatural death and that a full coroner’s inquest would not normally be required.

She voted in favour of the bill “after careful consideration and the strengthening of the safeguards”.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake (Cons) also voted in favour.

"This is a deeply personal issue, both for myself and my constituents,” he said.

"I want to thank everyone who has written to and spoken to me - especially those who shared moving accounts of their own experiences, including the loss of loved ones.

“This is not about party politics, but about compassion, dignity and ensuring the best possible care for those at the end of life.

"I remain committed to high-quality palliative care and believe this Bill complements, not replaces, that priority.

“As I’ve always said, I believe the law should change, provided robust safeguards are in place.”

The bill will now go to the House of Lords, then MPs get a final say when they have looked at any changes suggested by peers.