Bridlington and the Wolds MP backing James Cleverly as next Conservative Party leader
Mr Dewhirst is backing Mr Cleverly to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.
Mr Dewhirst said: “A lack of unity was a significant part of our downfall at the recent general election.
"I am backing James Cleverly for the next leader of the Conservative Party as he is the only that can bring every wing of our party together.
"Without a doubt, he has proven himself to be one of the most effective communicators in the party with the ability to get out there and sell our vision for the country.
"I am also reassured by James’ experience in his roles as Party Chairman, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.
"James has a record of delivery and I think that experience will be essential.”
