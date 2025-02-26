Bridlington primary school set to offer free breakfasts to all pupils

Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Nineteen primary schools in Hull and the East Riding, including one in Bridlington, will offer free breakfasts to all students from as soon as April.

They have been named in a 750-school list of ‘early adopters’ of the Government’s new breakfast club scheme which could save parents up to £450 a year.

The list of early adopter schools in the East Riding are: Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School, Bridlington; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Market Weighton; North Cave CofE Primary School; Newport Primary School; Welton Primary School; Leven CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Bugthorpe CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Willerby Carr Lane Primary School and Riverside Special School.

More schools are set to follow as the Government plans to roll breakfast clubs out nationally giving all parents access to the scheme.

All primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools also provide a setting to host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.

Making sure no child starts school hungry, the scheme also has a role to play in the Government’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty, as out of the 180,000 children who will benefit in the early adopter schools, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan For Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

“Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this Government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”