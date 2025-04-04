Candidates revealed in the inaugural election for Scarborough Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The candidates standing in Scarborough Town Council’s inaugural election on May 1 have been revealed, with residents encouraged to register to vote.

Dozens of candidates are standing for election in the five wards of the new Scarborough Town Council, which will have 15 elected members.

In addition to Scarborough, town council elections will also be held in Harrogate – the only parts of the county that remained unparished following the abolition of eight borough councils and the creation of North Yorkshire Council in 2023.

Residents living in the Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands wards will elect three members to represent the area on the new town council.

Candidates include independents as well as people representing the Conservative Party, Green Party, Labour Party, Social Justice Party, and Reform UK

The full list of candidates can be viewed online here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/new-town-councils-harrogate-and-scarborough

Locals have until Friday, April 11 to register to vote and until April 14 to apply for a postal vote.

Town councils can be responsible for providing and maintaining local amenities including open spaces, allotments, public clocks, village halls, footpaths and litter bins.

They also provide community buildings and a wide range of facilities from cemeteries and allotments to grants to community groups, while responding to planning applications and accessing grant funding for projects.

Last year it was decided that Scarborough Town Council would have a budget of £384,000 for its first year, resulting in an additional £28.88 council tax charge for band D properties.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, who is the returning officer for the town council elections, said: “These elections are very important as Harrogate and Scarborough are the only unparished parts of the county.

“With the creation of the two new town councils, it will mean that all of our communities have a voice in local democracy at a grassroots level.

“Now that the nominations for candidates have closed, it is the next step towards the elections being held at the start of next month.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible to vote to make sure that they are registered so they can take part in the elections in Harrogate and Scarborough.”