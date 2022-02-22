Comments wanted over constituency boundary changes across East Yorkshire

MP Sir Greg Knight’s constituancy would include Holderness and lose wards in Driffield, Pocklington and Market Weighton under the proposals. Image courtesy of the Boundary Commission for England

People in the East Riding will get the chance to comment on the boundary proposals until Monday, April 4.

The Boundary Commission published its initial proposals for new constituency boundaries last year .

The plans would see Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial wards move from the East Yorkshire constituency, which would be renamed ‘Bridlington and Holderness’.

All three wards in Bridlington plus East Wolds and Coastal, currently represented by Conservative Sir Greg Knight, would remain together.

However, Mid Holderness, North Holderness and South East Holderness would be added to the constituency.

As part of the Boundary Commission proposals, Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial would join with the Beverley constituency, which would be renamed ‘Beverley and The Wolds’. This would affect the Beverley and Holderness area, which is held by Conservative Graham Stuart.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP.

“It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on.

“We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until Monday, April 4.”

A Boundary Commission spokesperson said: “We encourage people to explore the interactive map on the website. Please give us your views on our proposals and the responses of others.”

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries.

People can book a 10 minute slot to speak at a hearing covering this area on the Boundary Commission website via bit.ly/bcepublichearings.