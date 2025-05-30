Council could pay £3.2m Scarborough Athletic pitch repairs unless ‘timely agreement’ reached

SAFC Pitch At Scarborough Sports Village. Courtesy Nyc

The £3.2m cost of repairs to Scarborough Athletic’s ‘failing’ pitch could be paid by North Yorkshire Council.

The authority has said that as a backstop, it might have to pay for the repairs to SAFC’s pitch at Scarborough Sports Village “if agreement cannot be reached in a timely manner” with relevant parties including contractors that built it.

The pitch development agreement was with Wrenbridge, subcontracted to Wilmott Dixon and other parties and the contract with Wilmott Dixon has a limitation period of 12 years (from September 2015) and various collateral warranties.

NYC had been planning to replace the surface with an upgraded version at the end of the current season but a survey had identified “serious structural issues, including a defective drainage system installed when the facility was first constructed”.

The proposed repair works would see a higher quality ‘Fifa Pro’ pitch installed which is expected to take up to 10 months without additional financial awards.

The currently preferred option is for a partial excavation of half a metre and the installation of a geogrid and full repairs to the drainage system.

Improvements to the pitch quality would allow SAFC to continue to play at its current level but would mean less community use at around 20 hours compared to more than 40 previously.

Until actual construction starts, non-competitive use can continue “for the time being”.

Everyone Active, which manages the council-owned Sports Village, would be eligible to be compensated for the loss in income, the authority has said.

Council leaders will meet on Tuesday, June 17, to consider a decision and the recommendations to “ensure continuity of community football”.

NYC has said it will continue conversations with the contractors involved, and while the initial response was positive, “all appropriate legal remedies” will be pursued in the meantime.

Last week Scarborough Athletic Football Club announced that its proposed ground share agreement with Bridlington Town AFC had been formally approved and will require additional investment in infrastructure with support from the Football Foundation and North Yorkshire Council.