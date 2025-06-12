16th Century Spanish galleon expected to attract thousands when it sails into Scarborough

The arrival of a 16th Century Spanish galleon that sailed its way into maritime history is expected to attract thousands of visitors to Scarborough.

A full-scale replica of the Nao Victoria, which became the first ship to circumnavigate the globe more than 500 years ago, will be moored at North Wharf Quay and open to the public from Thursday, June 26, until Sunday, July 6.

The Nao Victoria left Seville in 1519 and returned to the same city in 1522, having successfully sailed across three oceans and along the edge of four continents.

Residents and visitors are now set to be given the opportunity to come onboard a replica of the vessel and hear how its crew helped change the course of maritime history under the command of Juan Sebastián Elcano.

The Nao Victoria’s arrival follows the Galeón Andalucía’s successful stay last summer, which attracted thousands of families to both Scarborough and Whitby.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open for business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “Scarborough is a hugely popular destination for families especially at this time of year and it’s great to be able to add the Nao Victoria to the town’s offering this summer.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for visitors and residents to witness maritime history up close, jumping aboard a replica of the iconic ship that was the first to ever circumnavigate the world.

“There was a real buzz and feel-good atmosphere around the town during the Galeón Andalucía’s visit last summer, and I’m sure it will generate similar excitement when the Nao Victoria sails to our region in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Logistics manager of the Nao Victoria, Lupo Bathke, said: “We are so excited to sail into Scarborough which we know is one of the most popular seaside destinations in the region.

“Our experienced crew are looking forward to meeting residents, visitors and businesses – and helping to share the incredible story of the Nao Victoria with them.”

Visitors can step onboard the Nao Victoria between 10am and 8pm every day.

Families can take a self-guided tour of the decks, discovering more about the historical and social context that led to one of the greatest maritime feats in the history of navigation.

People can also talk to members of the crew, real sailors who live as they did 500 years ago.

Visit the Visit North Yorkshire website at https://visitnorthyorkshire.com/index/nao-victoria or the Nao Victoria website directly at https://tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org/ to find out more information about the ship and buy tickets.

Schools and other groups can also enquire about a group visit by contacting [email protected].