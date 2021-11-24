Alasdair Clark to follow in late father's footsteps after Ryedale Council by-election victory

Last week voters in Ryedale Council’s Cropton Ward went to the polls in a by-election following the death of Cllr John Clark.

Alasdair Clark, John’s son, will represent the Liberal Party after being elected to Ryedale District Council.

The announcement was made by Stacey Burlet, the Returning Officer for Ryedale on Thursday November 18 from the election count hall in Malton.

Ryedale House, where Ryedale District Council meet.

Mr Clark topped the by-election poll with 202 votes, beating Greg White, the North Yorkshire County Council member for Pickering, who polled 155 votes.

Richard McLane for the Green Party placed third with 121 while Labour’s Jill Wells received 32 votes.

Cllr John Clark, who had served the Cropton ward on the district council since 2003, passed away in August.

Cllr Clark was the chairman of Ryedale Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, which made him the de facto leader of the authority after councillors chose not to elect a councillor to the official role of leader.