‘Attractive and accessible’: Council gives go-ahead for new sea-watching station in Scarborough

Plans for a new sea life observation station in Scarborough with free telescopes and artworks have been given the thumbs up.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s proposal to turn a “semi-derelict shelter” at the southern end of Marine Drive into a visitor attraction was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Thursday August 1.

The project aims to raise awareness of the area’s coastal wildlife with free-to-use and accessible telescopes to aid the viewing and identification of marine life alongside information panels and artwork.

Turner prize-winner Jeremy Deller has been commissioned to create part of the artwork.

Sea-watching station, proposed mosaic visualisation.

Mr Deller said: “Here in Scarborough, a new ancient work is to be created about the sea and the creatures within it which also hints at the possibility of the past being still present, just beneath our feet and perhaps inclines us to think about what traces we will leave behind on the world.”

A decorative mosaic floor installation will showcase the wildlife in the seas off the Scarborough coast and reference the town’s Roman past, which includes the nearby remains of a Roman signal station on the Castle headland.

It will look “authentically Roman in appearance and carry the beauty and richness in its style of the mosaics of Pompeii,” according to submitted plans.

The proposal received no objections from consultees and 22 members of the public wrote letters in support of the plan.

Sea-watching station, proposed visualisation.

Planning officers said that the project would create an “attractive and accessible hub”.

They added that “upgrading the shelter and seating for public use are welcomed” and that the nature attraction would “reinforce the distinctive character of this area”.

The project also aims to strengthen local communities’ understanding of the effects of climate change and nature conservation.

As well as assisting with regeneration, it will raise awareness of the different species of cetacean and other marine wildlife that can be seen in the area including porpoise, bottlenose dolphin and minke whale.

Rachael Bice, the chief executive officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Providing inspiring ways for people to experience and have a deeper connection with nature is a surefire way to build better protection and care – this beautiful sea-watching hub will be a wonderful way for people to enjoy a coastal view and look out for Yorkshire’s marine wildlife.”

The new viewing station will be capable of enduring high footfall and the exposed coastal environment and once completed will pass into the ownership of North Yorkshire Council.

The sea-watching station is part of the Wild Eye initiative managed by Scarborough-based environmental arts organisation Invisible Dust and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in collaboration with North Yorkshire Council.