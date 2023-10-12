Bridlington Town Council is looking to recruit an administrative assistant and two people within its maintenance section.

The administrative assistant must be a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual who will be responsible for supporting the town clerk, deputy town clerk and the finance officer with their roles.

The position is for 20 hours per week to be worked over five days on an initial 12-month fixed term contract with a view to becoming permanent, subject to a 6-month probation review. The salary offered at £10.82 per hour.

The two maintenance positions will be responsible for providing the general maintenance to the assets of the authority, under the direction of the officers of the council.

There are two positions for 16 hours each per week to be worked over seven days for each position.

This will be on an initial 12-month Fixed Term Contract with a view to becoming permanent, subject to a 6-month probation review. The salary offered is between £11 and £15 per hour depending on qualifications and experience.

Application forms are available at www.bridlington.gov.uk, by email at [email protected] or by calling 01262 409006.

Completed application forms and covering letter to be sent to: Staffing Committee, Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS.