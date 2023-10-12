News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington town council set to recruit three new members of staff by the end of November

The authority, which operates from its office on Marshall Avenue, serves a community of more than 30,000 registered electors.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Bridlington Town Council is looking to recruit an administrative assistant and two people within its maintenance section.Bridlington Town Council is looking to recruit an administrative assistant and two people within its maintenance section.
The council is hoping to appoint an administrative assistant and two people within its maintenance section.

The administrative assistant must be a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual who will be responsible for supporting the town clerk, deputy town clerk and the finance officer with their roles.

The position is for 20 hours per week to be worked over five days on an initial 12-month fixed term contract with a view to becoming permanent, subject to a 6-month probation review. The salary offered at £10.82 per hour.

The two maintenance positions will be responsible for providing the general maintenance to the assets of the authority, under the direction of the officers of the council.

There are two positions for 16 hours each per week to be worked over seven days for each position.

This will be on an initial 12-month Fixed Term Contract with a view to becoming permanent, subject to a 6-month probation review. The salary offered is between £11 and £15 per hour depending on qualifications and experience.

Application forms are available at www.bridlington.gov.uk, by email at [email protected] or by calling 01262 409006.

Completed application forms and covering letter to be sent to: Staffing Committee, Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS.

Those not contacted by the end of November 2023 can assume that they have been unsuccessful on this occasion.

