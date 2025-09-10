‘British heritage flags’ motion proposed by Reform-led Scarborough Town Council

Scarborough Town Hall. Photo: Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

A motion to limit the types of flags that can be flown on civic buildings in Scarborough has been proposed by members of the Reform-led Town Council.

The proposal, which will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, September 10, states that “civic buildings should not be used to display flags associated with political ideologies, campaign groups, or activist movements”.

Scarborough Town Council (STC) currently leases rooms at the Town Hall, which is owned by North Yorkshire Council, and as such does not have responsibility for maintenance of the building.

Only the Union flag, the St George’s flag, flags of the historic County of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, Scarborough Town’s flag, and the Armed Forces Day flag should be permitted, according to the motion.

It adds that “other recognised historic British or English heritage flags” could be allowed “where relevant and appropriate”.

Several Reform-run authorities in England have proposed and passed policies to stop flags marking LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Windrush Day and others from being flown outside town halls, including Leicestershire County Council.

The motion notes that “while Scarborough Town Council does not have direct authority over the management of civic buildings within the town, it has a responsibility to express the views of the residents it represents”.

It adds: “This council affirms its role as a voice for the people of Scarborough and respectfully calls upon those responsible for the management of civic buildings to reflect these values in the flags they choose to display.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in July, Thomas Murray, the recently elected Reform mayor, said his “viewpoint is the same as Reform in general” and that he was opposed to Pride flags being flown at the Town Hall.

He added that there was a “time and a place” for flying Pride flags and that the council should have “British heritage flags flying above the Town Hall or in the gardens”.

Other motions due to be discussed at the meeting include a proposal against the transfer of additional responsibilities to STC from North Yorkshire Council “without a commensurate transfer of funding sufficient to maintain compliance with the statutory precept cap”.

The motion claims that: “Without such funding, transferring services to the Town Council in the same year that North Yorkshire Council has already raised its own precept by 4.99 per cent, would constitute an increase beyond the permitted threshold allowed for Scarborough Council taxpayers without a referendum.”

Another motion at the meeting proposes the trial of seasonal beach toy libraries and litter pick stations in Scarborough, as well as motions on empty homes, and on promoting seal-safe practices in Scarborough.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting which will be held at Scarborough Town Hall at 7pm on Wednesday, September 10.