A by-election for the North Yorkshire Council division of Eastfield in Scarborough has been called for Thursday, June 19.

The seat has become vacant following the resignation of Cllr Tony Randerson.

The Social Justice Party councillor, who represented the ward for 12 years, said his reasons for stepping down were “very personal and certainly not political in any form”.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate must submit a completed set of nomination forms between 10am on Wednesday, May 14, and 4pm on Thursday, May 22.

Residents of the Eastfield division have until midnight on Tuesday, June 3, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, June 4, to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post, they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 11, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on Thursday, June 19, will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional; a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 11.

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and apply for a postal vote at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote or you can

visit www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate to apply online for a free voter authority certificate.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/by-elections for more on the by-election.